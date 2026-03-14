IHIT – Two Charged in Relation to the Murder of Masood Masjoody – Body Found in Mission

Burnaby/Mission – Two charged in relation to the murder of Masood Masjoody

Background:

On the evening of February 2, 2026, Burnaby RCMP launched an investigation into the whereabouts of 45-year-old Masood Masjoody after receiving reports from concerned neighbours. Initial investigation by the Burnaby RCMP determined that Mr. Masjoody’s disappearance was out of character and criminality was involved.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation and worked in close partnership with the Burnaby RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) to advance the investigation.

Investigators focussed on establishing a timeline and the circumstances leading up to Mr. Masjoody’s disappearance, uncovering evidence that led them to believe Mr. Masjoody was victim to homicide.

Update:

Over the past few weeks, IHIT investigators pursued a number of investigative avenues and undertook searches in multiple locations of interest.

As a result of extensive search efforts, on March 6, 2026, police located the remains of Mr. Masjoody in Mission, B.C. IHIT extends their gratitude to the Mission RCMP, the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), and Mission Search and Rescue for their assistance.

On March 13, 2026, 48-year-old Mehdi Ahmadzadeh Razavi of Maple Ridge and 45-year-old Arezou Soltani of North Vancouver were arrested in relation to the homicide of Mr. Masjoody. The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of first-degree murder each against Mr. Ahmadzadeh Razavi and Ms. Soltani.

“We understand this case has impacted the Iranian community and has generated widespread concern and public interest. While the motive is still under investigation, we can say the victim and two accused were known to each other,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “The laying of first-degree murder charges marks a significant milestone and reflects the hard work undertaken over the past several weeks; however, much work remains as the prosecution process begins.”

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.