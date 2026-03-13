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U.S. Consul General Shawn Crowley to Speak at Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Leaders Lunch and AGM, March 25

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U.S. Consul General Shawn Crowley to Speak at Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Leaders Lunch and AGM, March 25

Abbotsford — The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has announced that Shawn Crowley, U.S. Consul General, will serve as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Leaders Lunch & Annual General Meeting, taking place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The event is presented with support from BC Dairy.

The Chamber’s Leaders Lunch & AGM is a signature gathering that brings together members of the local business community to connect with peers and engage in meaningful dialogue on the economic issues shaping Abbotsford and the broader Fraser Valley.

At this year’s event, Consul General Crowley will share his perspectives on the economic relationship between Canada and the United States; a partnership that remains central to trade, investment, and economic growth across the region.

A career member of the U.S. Department of State’s Senior Foreign Service, Consul General Crowley brings extensive diplomatic experience from postings around the world. His remarks will provide valuable context for local businesses that trade with the United States or are exploring opportunities to expand into U.S. markets.

“Abbotsford businesses are deeply connected to the U.S. market, and the importance of that relationship continues to shape business opportunities for our members across the region,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to welcome Consul General Crowley to share his perspective at a time when cross-border collaboration, trade, and economic dialogue are more important than ever for our business community.”

The Leaders Lunch & AGM offers Chamber members and community partners an opportunity to hear from influential voices while strengthening connections across the region’s business community.

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