Hope’s Greatest Easter Egg Hunt – April 4 and 5

Hope – Spring in Hope wouldn’t be complete without Hope’s Greatest Easter Egg Hunt, happening this year on April 4th and 5th!



Easter Weekend Lineup



Saturday, April 4th

We’ll be kicking off Easter weekend with a Free Adult Easter Egg Hunt organized by MountainviewBrewingand an afterparty at Mountainview Brewing, a fun way for grown-ups to join in the celebration from 7 PM to 8 PM!

Location of Adult Easter Egg Hunt: TBD



Participants will search for hidden eggs throughout the event area, and some eggs hold fantastic prizes. Lucky hunters could win gift cards from local businesses, overnight stays, and other exciting surprises, making the experience even more thrilling. Adult Easter Egg Hunt participants receive a 15% discount on afterparty purchases. Entry to the party is free for everyone! Gather your friends, plan a spring getaway, and get ready to hunt, explore, and celebrate Easter in one of BC’s most beautiful mountain towns. More event details will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

Sunday, April 5th

As families have come to expect each year, the Lions Club and Hope Search and Rescue will be hosting the beloved Easter Egg Hunt in Silver Creek Elementary School’s field from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

In addition, you can also look forward to:10 AM: Peter Rabbit screening at Almsgiving Hope Cinema & Performance House with raffle prizes1:00 PM to 2:30 PM: Kids Easter Egg Hunt at Silver Creek3 PM to 5 PM: Pony riding, arts and special music class

(Location: TBD)

Photographs with the Easter Bunny throughout both days 5 PM to 6 PM: Shadow Puppet Show at Blue Moose Café And possibly more surprises to come!

The goal is to celebrate the wonderful traditions already in place while encouraging even more community participation!