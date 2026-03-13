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Here We Go Again – Canada vs USA – Para Ice Hockey Gold-Medal Game at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday, March 15 – 8 AM PT

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Here We Go Again – Canada vs USA – Para Ice Hockey Gold-Medal Game at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday, March 15 – 8 AM PT

Milano/Cortina (with files from IOC) — Get up early — again — for another Olympic hockey shot at the USA.

They did it the hard way, but Canada are into the Para ice hockey gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

The 2024 world champions survived a spirited comeback to defeat the People’s Republic of China 4-2 in their semi-final showdown on Friday (13 March).

After China recovered from a 2-0 deficit to draw level at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Dominic Cozzolino restored the Canadians’ advantage before Liam Hickey put the result beyond doubt in the third period.

Canada will take on defending champions USA, who beat Czechia 6-1 in their semi-final earlier on Friday, for the gold medal. This is the third consecutive Paralympics in which the North American neighbours will meet each other in the final action of the Games.

For the first time since Para ice hockey’s Games debut in 1994, the same two nations will have contested the men’s Olympic, women’s Olympic and mixed team Paralympic hockey finals.

CBC has the coverage.

We won’t bring up the Canada USA Men’s Hockey Final from February.

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