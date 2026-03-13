BC SPCA – Kittens in Abbotsford Found in Box and Saved from Compactor – Up for Adoption in Six Weeks

Abbotsford (Sarah Ringer-Vinnard, manager of the BC SPCA Abbotsford) – On February 13, a worker at a waste management facility in Abbotsford was loading cardboard into a compactor when he heard faint cries coming from underneath the pile. When he investigated, he found two tiny kittens buried beneath the cardboard. He immediately brought the kittens to the BC SPCA Abbotsford. Later that same day he discovered a third kitten and brought that kitten to the centre as well.

“We are incredibly grateful he found them. He saved the kittens from the most horrible fate,” says Sarah Ringer-Vinnard, manager of the BC SPCA Abbotsford.

On February 16, Family Day, the worker made another shocking discovery – two more kittens were found on the site. The Abbotsford animal centre was closed to the public because of the statutory holiday, so he took the tiny survivors home to keep them safe overnight before bringing them to the centre the following day.

The kittens were so young they required bottle feeding with kitten milk replacer (KMR) by two dedicated BC SPCA foster volunteers. “All the kittens had significant discharge in their eyes as a result of upper respiratory infections. They have all received antibiotics and have fully recovered,” says Ringer-Vennard.

Ringer-Vennard says the kittens are super snuggly. “They are well socialized and just love people. They have been busy exploring their fosters’ homes,” she says.

She adds the fosters have been reporting that Dave, the largest of the litter is also the gentlest. Steven is brave and curious and will immediately start purring when he is picked up and little Dorito may be small, but he has a big voice. “Cheeto is a very calm kitten who loves snuggles and Annie lives to chase and play with all her brothers,” Ringer-Vennard says.

The kittens will be available for adoption in approximately six weeks. “We are monitoring their weight right now and need them to be over one kilogram before they can be adopted. Once they reach that weight, they will be featured on the BC SPCA’s adoption page,” says Ringer-Vennard.

When Petsecure pet health insurance* learned about these kittens and their incredible story, the company generously offered to match all donations up to $3,000.

*Supported by a grant from Definity Financial Corporation, Petline Insurance Company.