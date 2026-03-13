After the Windstorm, A High Streamflow Advisory

Fraser Valley – Figures, a Friday the 13th.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for our area.

Please stay back from fast flowing waterways.

A strong atmospheric river is forecast to impact coastal British Columbia beginning mid-day on

Sunday, and potentially continuing for several days. Current weather models indicate the initial

pulse of heavy precipitation will impact the South Coast late Sunday into Monday and continue

through much of the week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast totals for the event (Sun Mar 15 to Wed Mar

18) include:, Metro Vancouver (60–120 mm), North Shore Mountains (120–180 mm), Fraser Valley (60–120 mm)

Freezing levels are forecast to rise quickly, reaching up to 3000 m above sea level by Monday.

Additional runoff from snowmelt is expected in areas where snow remains on the ground.

Uncertainty remains regarding the exact duration and intensity of the atmospheric river. Forecast

models suggest the potential for multiple pulses of rainfall, which could extend the period of

elevated runoff and river response through the middle of next week or longer.

For more information, visit https://loom.ly/5JlhLfo.