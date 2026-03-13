2026 Fraser Valley Pride – Heritage Park in Mission on July 18

Mission (Fraser Valley Pride Celebration is at Fraser River Heritage Park.) – Vendor Applications Are Open for Fraser Valley Pride!

(check the link in their bio)

Fraser Valley Pride is coming back to Heritage Park in Mission on July 18th, 2026 (12–5 PM)

FV Pride celebration brings the community together for a day full of music, connection, local businesses, organizations, food, and lots of pride. It’s always such a fun and welcoming atmosphere, and they love showcasing the incredible people and businesses in the Fraser Valley.

If you’d like to be part of the day, you can apply through the link in their Linktree in bio.