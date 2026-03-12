Wind Related School Closures, Cultus Lake Situation – Thursday March 12

Fraser Valley – Wind and Storm related school closures include:

Fraser Cascade District 78 – Thursday, Mar. 12 – ALL SCHOOLS in SD78 are CLOSED due to power outages and an inability to run buses.

Chilliwack – Closed – East Chilliwack Elementary, Little Mountain, Sardis Secondary, Sardis Elementary and Cheam Elementary

All Other Schools Open

Cultus Lake Park – Due to the severe windstorm they experienced last night, all Cultus Lake Park parking lots are currently closed until further notice. Staff will be conducting thorough assessments across all areas of the park to ensure public safety remains top priority.

Additionally, they strongly advise everyone to refrain from accessing Sunnyside Campground at this time, as there is a heightened risk in that area.