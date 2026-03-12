MLA A’a:líya Warbus (Chilliwack–Cultus Lake) Speaks in Legislature on Community Angles/Tydel Foods (VIDEO)

Victoria/Chilliwack – MLA A’a:líya Warbus (Chilliwack–Cultus Lake) rose in the Legislature on Wednesday March 11 to talk about Community Angels via Tydel Foods and how they are serving the community. Recently the project received Canada Revenue Charity Status so they can issue tax receipts for donations.

From Brigida Maddalena Crosbie: We want to express our sincere gratitude to MLA A’a:líya Warbus ( Chilliwack–Cultus Lake) for standing up and speaking about the seniors in our community and the work being done through COMMUNITY ANGELS Food & Housing Support Society Community Angels Food & Housing Support Society A’a:líya came to our office to learn more about what is happening on the ground. What truly stood out to me was how genuine and authentic she was. She didn’t just listen politely – she felt it. She spoke openly about the reality seniors are facing right now and showed real concern for what is happening in our community. Many seniors are living on fixed incomes while the cost of food continues to rise. This is not a future problem , it is happening right now and it requires attention before it grows into something we can not undo. We are also deeply grateful that she has accepted the petition signed by over 6,500 people calling for stronger support for seniors facing food insecurity. Those signatures represent voices from our community saying clearly: our seniors matter. Someone once said that the word responsibility can be broken into two words: response and ability. If we have the ability to do something to help others, the question becomes: what will our response be? That is something all of us need to think about when we see people in our community struggling. Thank you again to A’a:líya for bringing attention to this issue in the Legislature and for standing up for the seniors of Chilliwack. Together, we can make sure no senior is left behind.

Brigida Crosbie Founder / President COMMUNITY ANGELS Food & Housing Support Society Community Angels Food & Housing Support Society

Facebook video of MLA Warbus’ comments; https://www.facebook.com/reel/1679027763451108