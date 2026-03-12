Cultus Lake’s Howden Tops Montafon Podium For Sixth Win of Season

Calgary/ Montafon, AUT (Alpine Canada) – Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) won Thursday’s FIS Ski Cross World Cup race in Montafon (AUT) for his sixth win in 12 World Cup races this season. This win extends Howden’s lead at the top of the season Crystal Globe standings and adds to his position as the men’s all-time ski cross leader with 24 career World Cup wins.

“This was a good track with some fun, tight racing,” said Howden. “Visibility was a little challenging for most of the day, but the sun came out for the big final and that helped because it was hard to see before that. Shoutout to the team and to the techs for their hard work in figuring out the wet, new snow, conditions.”

“We’re excited to head back to Canada and to race on home soil at Craigleith next week.”