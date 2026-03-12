Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema Traded From Seattle Reign to Chicago

Fraser Valley/Chicago – From Olympic Champion (Tokyo 2021) to Paris, Seattle and now Chicago. The Chilliwack FC alum is on the move for big bucks.

From jordynhuitema on Instagram – Four years ago this city welcomed me with open arms and gave me a place to grow as a player and as a person. From the first day I put on the jersey, I felt at home.



To my teammates, thank you for the countless memories, the laughs, the tough moments we navigated together, and the bond we built along the way. Being surrounded by such strong, driven women every day was something truly special. You all are the sisters I never had.



To my coaches, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and shaping me into the athlete I am now. This group built something special and I’m proud to have been a small part of that.



To the fans, thank you for every moment of your unwavering support. Your passion and joy was felt every 90 minutes and beyond. You guys are so special to me!



I’m so grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every friendship over these past four years. While I’m starting a new chapter, I’ll always carry this city and this team with me.



Seattle will always have a piece of my heart

From Chicago Stars FC: Canada’s striker, Chicago’s newest Star.

The Chicago Stars have acquired Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Huitema from Seattle Reign FC and signed the 2022 NWSL Shield winner through 2028. Welcome, Jordyn!

Chicago Stars FC today acquired Canadian international, Jordyn Huitema, from Seattle Reign FC in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money and a $300,000 transfer fee. Subsequently, the Chicago Stars signed the forward, who will occupy an international roster spot, to a three-year contract running through the 2028 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season.

“I’m truly excited to be joining Chicago and becoming part of what this club is building,” said Huitema. “The ambition, vision and direction of the organization made this an incredibly compelling opportunity, and I’m grateful for the chance to contribute to the team’s future.

I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, getting to work alongside the staff and players and continuing to grow in a new environment. I’m also incredibly thankful for the continued support from those who have followed and supported my journey; it means a lot to me, and I’m excited to take you with me into this next chapter of my career. This is an exciting new beginning for me, and I’m eager to get started, embrace the challenge and give everything I can for the team and its supporters.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Jordyn to Chicago,” said Chicago Stars FC general manager Richard Feuz. “Over the past few months, together with our coaching staff, we spent a lot of time identifying the right profile to strengthen our attacking line, and Jordyn quickly stood out.

She brings valuable experience in the NWSL and internationally, including winning the Shield and competing in the playoffs, and we believe that will add another important layer to the group we’re building here. Equally as important, her qualities as a forward and the way she approaches the game fit naturally with the style head coach Martin Sjögren and his staff are implementing.”

Huitema began her professional career overseas with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), playing three seasons with the club and making 45 appearances between 2019-2021. In her second season with PSG, Huitema scored the third goal in the team’s 3-0 shutout over Dijon to secure PSG’s first league title. The forward was transferred to NWSL side Seattle Reign FC in 2022 and immediately began to make her mark on the league, eventually winning the NWSL Shield with the Reign and making an NWSL Championship appearance to close her first season stateside. Throughout her four campaigns with Seattle, Huitema started in 58 of her 70 regular-season appearances, scoring 10 goals, recording 4 assists and making the playoffs three times.

Internationally, Huitema came up in the Canadian youth national team system, beginning with the Under-15 team and went on to earn 2017 Canadian U-17 Player of the Year and 2018 Canadian U-20 Player of the Year honors. The Chilliwack, Canada, native made her debut for the senior Canada Women’s National Team (CANWNT) in 2017 at just 15 years old, making her the youngest player to appear for the senior national team at the time. Huitema made the rosters for the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups and the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, winning gold with Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Huitema most recently started in two of the CANWNT’s 2026 SheBelieves Cup matches, bringing her total national team caps to 96, with 43 starts, 23 goals and 7 assists on the international stage.

Huitema will join the Chicago Stars and be available for selection ahead of the team’s season opener on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.