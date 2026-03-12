Chilliwack RCMP Seek Info and Video RE- February 2026 Suspicious Death

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is seeking assistance from the public as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding a reported assault that may be linked to the death of a Chilliwack man.

On March 7, 2026, Chilliwack RCMP were notified that a 49 year old man who had been assaulted on February 21, 2026 had died in hospital. Investigators believe the assault may have been a contributing factor in his death and the Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

The assault is believed to have occurred on February 21, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Railway Avenue near Young Road. The victim and another male were reportedly walking westbound from Young Road towards Yale Road prior to the incident.

Police are asking anyone who was driving, walking, or cycling along Yale Road between downtown Chilliwack and Railway Avenue between 10:30 p.m. on February 21, 2026 and 12:30 a.m. to contact the police if they:

observed anything unusual;

witnessed an altercation; or

may have interacted with or seen two men walking together in the area.

Investigators are also requesting that motorists who travelled along the east end of Railway Avenue near Young Road between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. review any available dash cam footage. Footage that captures the sidewalk, boulevard, or roadway may be critical to the investigation.

Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604‑792‑4611 and reference file # 2026-9400.

BC RCMP Newsroom: Chilliwack RCMP seeking witnesses and dash cam footage in suspicious death investigation | Royal Canadian Mounted Police