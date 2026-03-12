Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 61‑year‑old Clifford Caron

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 61‑year‑old Clifford Caron, who was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on March 6, 2026.

Caron was dropped off by a vehicle approximately 37 kilometres down Chilliwack Lake Road, in an area without a designated trailhead, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Chilliwack RCMP has been working closely with Chilliwack Search and Rescue (SAR) to conduct extensive searches in the region. Police and family remain very concerned for his well-being.

Clifford is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 6’0”
  • 250 lbs
  • Grey hair
  • Brown eyes

Clifford was last seen wearing:

  • Glasses
  • Black waterproof-style jacket
  • Hat

Clifford was also carrying a small black handbag and an umbrella.

Investigators are asking anyone traveling along Chilliwack Lake Road, particularly in the 37 km area, to remain alert for any items that may have been discarded by Clifford, including clothing, the umbrella, or the black handbag.

2026 Clifford Caron Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 08-45-22 Media Release Chilliwack RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing 61 year old man – radiodon11@gmail.com – Gmail.png

