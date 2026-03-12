17 People Involved in Chiliwack RCMP Drug Bust on Cleveland Avenue – Neighbour Tipped Mounties

Chilliwack – On February 25, 2026, Chilliwack RCMP Frontline members were called to a residence on Cleveland Avenue following a report from a concerned citizen of abnormally high volume of foot traffic to and from the property. Upon initial attendance officers observed activity consistent with potential drug‑related activity.

The Property Target Team (PTT) assumed conduct of the investigation and observed indicators of Drug Trafficking at the residence over several days. Some individuals were seen leaving the residence and heading toward another nearby location known for frequent open drug use, suggesting the property may have been contributing to ongoing drug‑related activity in the area.

On March 5, 2026, PTT, with the assistance of the Chilliwack Drug Section and Frontline Officers, executed search warrants at the residence and associated buildings.

During the execution of the warrants, 17 individuals were detained, removed from the property, and identified as being known to the police. Inside the residence, police located the following:

Trafficking‑level quantities of suspected fentanyl

Trafficking‑level quantities of suspected methamphetamine

Trafficking‑level quantities of suspected fentanyl cocaine

Approximately $5500 in Canadian Currency

Imitation Firearms

Ammunition

The Chilliwack RCMP has worked with the City of Chilliwack Bylaw Enforcement to prevent continued criminal activity on this property. Chilliwack Bylaw officers conducted an assessment of the structures and have since posted a “No-Occupancy Notice” on the residence.

“We’d like to remind residents that your vigilance plays an important role in keeping our neighbourhoods safe.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP “This is a prime example of how reporting suspicious activity can provide valuable leads that help prevent crime and support ongoing investigations. Timely information from the public can assist investigators in identifying patterns, responding effectively, and addressing crime in our communities.”

BC RCMP Newsroom: Tip from citizen leads to drug seizure | Royal Canadian Mounted Police