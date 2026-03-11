Skip to content

Wind Warning March 11 and 12 – Hydro Preparing for Outages – Travel Concerns

Fraser Valley – On Wednesday March 11, Environment Canada has reported a wind warning for the Fraser Valley. A sharp cold front crossing the southwest interior will bring very strong wind gusts to the eastern Fraser Valley beginning early this evening. The most intense winds are expected Wednesday evening, but conditions will remain gusty through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

To find information regarding this warning visit – weather.gc.ca

Fraser Valley
Metro Vancouver – Southwest and Southeast

Additional information:
A sharp cold front crossing the South Coast will bring very strong wind gusts to south Metro Vancouver regions and the Fraser Valley beginning early this evening. Wind gusts as high as 100 km/h are possible over the eastern Fraser Valley. Even though the strongest winds are expected to ease after midnight, conditions will remain gusty through Thursday.

Local utility outages are possible. Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible.

Secure loose objects.

If you come across any issues or concerns during your travel, call Emil Anderson Maintenance 24/7 hotline at 1-800-667-5122.

