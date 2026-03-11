Canada-Wide Warrant for Man Wanted for 2024 Murder of Surrey Woman

Fraser Valley – On February 23, 2024, Navdeep Kaur was reported missing by her family to the police in Surrey. After an extensive investigation conducted by the Missing Persons Unit at the time, evidence was collected that led investigators to reasonably believe Ms. Kaur had been victim to homicide.

As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation in March of 2024. IHIT worked in close partnership with the Surrey RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) to advance the investigation.

Search efforts continued into the disappearance of Ms. Kaur who had been last seen on February 22, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800-block of 123 Street in Surrey.

On July 23, 2024, police located human remains which were subsequently confirmed to be a match to Ms. Kaur.

Update:

Over several months, a team of dedicated homicide investigators examined the evidence from the crime scenes and pieced together a timeline of events. The evidence was submitted along with a charge recommendation to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

On March 6, 2026, 24-year-old Amarbir Singh was charged with the second-degree murder of 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur. The two were in a relationship at the time of Ms. Kaur’s disappearance.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mr. Singh.

“We are aware that Mr. Singh may have fled the country, but that will not stop us from pursuing him,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We will continue to actively track him down and we are fully prepared to work with our law enforcement counterparts overseas to bring him before the Court.”

Anyone with information on Mr. Singh’s whereabouts is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

