Breaking Barriers in the Trades: Fraser Valley Entrepreneur Builds Thriving Women-Led Restoration Business (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – As 2026 International Women’s Day has come and gone, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is spotlighting a remarkable local female entrepreneur who is redefining leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Margot Bartsch, owner of Fibrenew Fraser Valley, has built a thriving leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration business serving homeowners and commercial clients across the region, while leading a majority women-owned family enterprise.

After years of building, scaling, and leading successful businesses in senior leadership roles, Margot sought a recession-resilient opportunity that would allow her to build a sustainable, long-term family business. She found it in Fibrenew, a franchise system known for its specialized training and strong support network. As a member of the CFA, Fibrenew has shown its commitment to ethical franchising by signing on to the CFA’s Code of Ethics and joining the Association’s community of franchise systems dedicated to franchise excellence. Her entrepreneurial journey is a powerful example of how women are not only entering but excelling in traditionally male-dominated industries, building successful, sustainable businesses through expertise, resilience, and determination.

Today, the business operates as a true family enterprise. Margot, her husband, and her daughter, Sara Glasgow, each hold a one-third stake in the business. Margot focuses on business management and client service, while Sara has stepped confidently into the technician role, excelling in the hands-on, skilled restoration work. Together, they have built a partnership that plays to each of their strengths.

“My advice to women considering entrepreneurship is simple: roll up your sleeves and learn,” says Margot. “A can-do attitude goes a long way. Entrepreneurship requires being a jack of all trades and juggling many responsibilities; qualities that come naturally to many women. I’ve never viewed being in a male-dominated industry as an obstacle. At the end of the day, results and reputation are what truly set you apart.”

One of the most rewarding parts of Margot’s journey has been seeing the tangible difference her business makes, both for customers and for the environment. She takes pride in delivering results that leave clients genuinely happy, restoring pieces they thought were beyond repair, and ensuring countless items are saved from ending up in the landfill. In an era where sustainability is top of mind for consumers and businesses alike, her work provides a practical, local solution that extends the life of furniture, medical equipment, automotive interiors, and commercial assets.

Beyond her business, Margot is deeply committed to community involvement. She serves as a board member of More Than a Roof Housing Foundation, which works to break cycles of poverty and homelessness through supportive housing. She has also volunteered extensively in single-mother support initiatives, youth mentoring programs, food bank efforts, and international service trips to Uganda, Nigeria, Mexico, and Brazil, further reflecting her commitment to making a meaningful impact both locally and globally.

Margot is in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn: