Several Douglas-Fir Trees to be Felled at Coquihalla Campground

Hope/Coquihalla Campground – The District of Hope will be removing several Douglas-fir trees at Coquihalla Campground under the direction of a Certified Arborist. The trees have been identified as declining in health and pose an increased risk of failure.
Where possible, portions of the trees will be retained as wildlife habitat, and most of the surrounding cedar trees will remain and continue to be monitored.
Following the removals, the District will begin replanting and other measures to support the health of the understory, helping ensure the area remains safe, healthy, and resilient for years to come.
2026 Abbotsford Tulip Festival – On Track for April Opening
Abbotsford – The 2026 Abbotsford Tulip Festival is on track for an April opening. The exact date is still be to announced, weather permitting. From