Mission and Abbotsford Fire Responded to Blaze at Carrington House – Reception Centre Opened

Mission – with files from Roy Hafeli – Just after 6PM Monday March 9, units from both Mission and Abbotsford Fire responded to flames coming from at units at Carrington Care House in Mission.(7th Ave and 6th Street).

NOTE UPDATE MISSION RCMP – To be clear, this is the Chartwell Carrington House, on the south side of 7th Avenue (NOT the Chartwell Cedarbrooke retirement residence further west on 7th Avenue)

Mission Councilor Jag Gill – Our hearts are with everyone affected by the fire in our community. Mission City Pizza is currently making pizzas and will be sending them over to the Mission Leisure Centre for those who have been displaced.If you or someone you know has been affected and could use a meal tonight, please don’t hesitate to give us a call and we will make sure you’re taken care of. I also spoke with the Mission Sikh Temple, and they are preparing food as well. Anyone in need is welcome to drop in there for a warm meal. In difficult moments like this, our community always finds ways to take care of one another. Thinking of everyone affected.

UPDATE City of Mission – 7:30PM – A fire is currently affecting a seniors housing complex (Chartwell Carrington House) in our community near 7th Avenue and Cedar. Mission Fire Rescue Service and all available emergency resources are on scene and actively responding.

Please avoid the area and give first responders the space they need to do their work safely and effectively. If you do not need to be in the vicinity, choose an alternate route and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

To support residents who may be displaced or need assistance, a Reception Centre has been established at the Mission Leisure Centre.

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) team is working closely with Fraser Health to ensure that all medical needs of evacuees are being met.

For safety and reunification tracking, anyone leaving the centre must be signed out at the registration desk.

The Reception Centre does not need any donations at this time.

Video and Picture from Paul Hockridge/Facebook:

Video – https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17t14xwD1E/

2026 Mission Fire Carrington House – Mission – Paul Hockridge/Facebook March 9

Mission BC and Neighbours Facebook –