AbbyPD Possible Shooting – Bevan Ave and Cannon Ave Police Presence

Abbotsford – Around 9 PM Monday March 9, a heavy police presence was deployed by AbbyPD in the area of Bevan Ave and Cannon Ave, after reports of a shooting.

The incident is isolated to a home in the area which is contained by police.

Air 1 is assisting.

Residents in homes in the area are asked to remain inside while the police operation is ongoing.

There are no reports of injuries.

UPDATE – The Emergency Response Team has been deployed to Bevan Ave and Cannon Ave. The loud bangs heard in the area are distraction devices being used as part of the police response. The police operation continues to be contained to a residence in the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.