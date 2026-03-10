AbbyPD Need Info on Sumas Mountain Sexual Assault – Four Suspects

Abbotsford – On February 27th, 2026, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers received a report from a woman stating she had been driven to the Sumas Mountain area against her will and sexually assaulted on February 10th, 2026.

Information indicates that four South Asian men picked up the survivor in the area of Cannon Avenue and Bevan Avenue and then took her to a location she did not want to go, refusing to allow her to leave the vehicle. The men were believed to have been driving a white Lincoln Navigator or similar vehicle (unknown year) and were described as:

Suspect 1: Black hair with some gray, longer beard, wearing a black hoodie, and

jeans.

jeans. Suspect 2: Clean-shaven, straight hair, black hoodie, dark green cargo pants,

and a medium build.

and a medium build. Suspect 3: Sculpted, pencil-line beard that transitions into a goatee, and short

hair. Estimated to be in his late twenties to mid-thirties with a medium build.

hair. Estimated to be in his late twenties to mid-thirties with a medium build. Suspect 4: Chubbier build, dark hair, with a scruffy beard and diamond earrings

in both ears.

The investigation remains in its early stages and is being led by the Abbotsford Police Sex Crimes Unit. At this time, the incident is believed to be targeted.

Detectives are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who was in the area of Cannon Avenue and Bevan Avenue on February 10th between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., or in the Sumas Mountain area between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, who may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.