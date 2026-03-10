2026 Abbotsford Tulip Festival – On Track for April Opening

Abbotsford – The 2026 Abbotsford Tulip Festival is on track for an April opening. The exact date is still be to announced, weather permitting.

From Tourism Abbotsford – Planted as a vibrant, living canvas, Lakeland Flowers invites you to wander rows of colour with music in the air and art all around. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, this festival unfolds in a multi-week cascade of blooms—beginning in April—designed for exploring, photographing, and soaking in the spring mood. Stroll golden pathways, spot giant klompen (Dutch wooden shoes), and find whimsical props—bikes, swings, canoes, and elevated viewpoints—that frame the fields like a painting. Check the bloom chart before you go to catch peak colour and the best photo ops.

Dates: Opening April 2026 (exact dates TBC) Lakeland Flowers | 3663 Marion Road

Ticket info is here.