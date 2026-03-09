Winter Driving Conditions from Mainland to Valley to Coquihala Through Wednesday

From Ministry of Transportation and Transit

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Drivers advised to plan for winter conditions, snow on South Coast highways

VANCOUVER – Drivers in the Lower Mainland are advised to plan ahead, ensure their vehicles are equipped with winter tires and allow for more time to reach their destination as snow and winter weather are expected in Metro Vancouver overnight until Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Metro Vancouver area by Environment Canada. Snow accumulation is expected, especially at higher elevations of the Lower Mainland, starting in the evening on Monday, March 9, 2026. Snowfall amount could reach eight centimetres and roads are expected to see accumulation, which may lead to challenging conditions during peak travel periods.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for morning commutes and should prepare to adjust driving with changing road conditions or consider other modes of transportation. People who choose to travel by vehicle should ensure their vehicle is properly equipped with winter tires and extra supplies.

Conditions are being closely monitored on all Lower Mainland highways. The Province’s road and bridge maintenance contractors are monitoring conditions, and anti-icing brine is being proactively applied to roadways. On the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and stal̕əw̓asəm bridges, crews are actively managing cable collar systems and intermittent lane closures can be expected to support winter operations.

Travellers are reminded to leave space for highway maintenance crews and move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/