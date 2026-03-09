Skip to content

Mission Community Services Second Annual Community Fun Day on Friday, July 17

Mission – Mission Community Services is hosting their second annual Community Fun Day on Friday, July 17th, from 4–8 PM at Centennial Park.

It’s a fun, relaxed community event with live music, a BBQ, kids’ activities, a silent auction etc. Last year, over 550 community members joined in, making it one of their most successful gatherings.

As organizers finalize their activities, they want to encourage more support for programs like Family Place, Seniors Services, Outreach, and the Employment Readiness Program.

If you know of any individuals or businesses, who would like to partner with the, go to cbwc@missionmcss.com for their full sponsorship package. 

2026 MCS Community Day

