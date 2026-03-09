Skip to content

ICBC to Improve On Line Services “My ICBC”

Home
Government
ICBC to Improve On Line Services “My ICBC”

Vancouver – My ICBC is a new one-stop shop for ICBC services online. With a single sign-on, customers can seamlessly move between services on icbc.com without interruption. The My ICBC portal brings together driver licensing, insurance, account services, and claims in one easy-to-use, customer-friendly space. It’s everything you need from ICBC, all under one digital roof.

“My ICBC was built to meet customers where they are today and reflects our broader commitment to modernizing ICBC across the organization,” said Jason McDaniel, ICBC’s President and CEO. “By bringing over 20 services together in one secure digital space, My ICBC makes it easier and more convenient for customers to manage their licensing and insurance needs online. This launch is an important step in our move toward a more streamlined, digital-first experience, and I encourage our customers to visit My ICBC to see firsthand how much simpler it is to stay on top and access our services.”

After logging into My ICBC, customers will be able to conveniently access these services::

Driver licensing

  • View the status of your IDs: all BC driver’s licences, including learner’s licences and combination cards, BCIDs and BC Services Cards
  • Track the status of a mailed licence or ID
  • Book a driver licensing appointment
  • Take the practice knowledge test
  • Request driver record and driver factor, address history and commercial driving records
  • Pay a ticket

Insurance

  • View insurance policy status
  • Renew your insurance
  • Get an estimate
  • View and print insurance documents
  • Submit your odometer reading
  • Request a vehicle claim history report
  • Apply for a collector VIN
  • Find a broker

Account services

  • Update your email address and email preferences
  • Sign up for direct deposit
  • View your payment plan information (only payment plans for single owners of APV250 policies will display)
  • Pay ICBC debt (including partial payments)

Claims

  • Apply for income replacement benefit and sign up for direct deposit for quicker payment
  • Report a claim, including submit a witness report
  • Manage a claim
  • Find a collision or glass repair facility
  • Find a healthcare provider

Sign in to My ICBC on icbc.com. We hope you enjoy My ICBC!

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts