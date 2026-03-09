ICBC to Improve On Line Services “My ICBC”

Vancouver – My ICBC is a new one-stop shop for ICBC services online. With a single sign-on, customers can seamlessly move between services on icbc.com without interruption. The My ICBC portal brings together driver licensing, insurance, account services, and claims in one easy-to-use, customer-friendly space. It’s everything you need from ICBC, all under one digital roof.

“My ICBC was built to meet customers where they are today and reflects our broader commitment to modernizing ICBC across the organization,” said Jason McDaniel, ICBC’s President and CEO. “By bringing over 20 services together in one secure digital space, My ICBC makes it easier and more convenient for customers to manage their licensing and insurance needs online. This launch is an important step in our move toward a more streamlined, digital-first experience, and I encourage our customers to visit My ICBC to see firsthand how much simpler it is to stay on top and access our services.”

After logging into My ICBC, customers will be able to conveniently access these services::

Driver licensing

View the status of your IDs: all BC driver’s licences, including learner’s licences and combination cards, BCIDs and BC Services Cards

Track the status of a mailed licence or ID

Book a driver licensing appointment

Take the practice knowledge test

Request driver record and driver factor, address history and commercial driving records

Pay a ticket

Insurance

View insurance policy status

Renew your insurance

Get an estimate

View and print insurance documents

Submit your odometer reading

Request a vehicle claim history report

Apply for a collector VIN

Find a broker

Account services

Update your email address and email preferences

Sign up for direct deposit

View your payment plan information (only payment plans for single owners of APV250 policies will display)

Pay ICBC debt (including partial payments)

Claims

Apply for income replacement benefit and sign up for direct deposit for quicker payment

Report a claim, including submit a witness report

Manage a claim

Find a collision or glass repair facility

Find a healthcare provider

Sign in to My ICBC on icbc.com. We hope you enjoy My ICBC!