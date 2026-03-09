ICBC to Improve On Line Services “My ICBC”

Vancouver – My ICBC is a new one-stop shop for ICBC services online. With a single sign-on, customers can seamlessly move between services on icbc.com without interruption. The My ICBC portal brings together driver licensing, insurance, account services, and claims in one easy-to-use, customer-friendly space. It’s everything you need from ICBC, all under one digital roof.
“My ICBC was built to meet customers where they are today and reflects our broader commitment to modernizing ICBC across the organization,” said Jason McDaniel, ICBC’s President and CEO. “By bringing over 20 services together in one secure digital space, My ICBC makes it easier and more convenient for customers to manage their licensing and insurance needs online. This launch is an important step in our move toward a more streamlined, digital-first experience, and I encourage our customers to visit My ICBC to see firsthand how much simpler it is to stay on top and access our services.”
After logging into My ICBC, customers will be able to conveniently access these services::
Driver licensing
- View the status of your IDs: all BC driver’s licences, including learner’s licences and combination cards, BCIDs and BC Services Cards
- Track the status of a mailed licence or ID
- Book a driver licensing appointment
- Take the practice knowledge test
- Request driver record and driver factor, address history and commercial driving records
- Pay a ticket
Insurance
- View insurance policy status
- Renew your insurance
- Get an estimate
- View and print insurance documents
- Submit your odometer reading
- Request a vehicle claim history report
- Apply for a collector VIN
- Find a broker
Account services
- Update your email address and email preferences
- Sign up for direct deposit
- View your payment plan information (only payment plans for single owners of APV250 policies will display)
- Pay ICBC debt (including partial payments)
Claims
- Apply for income replacement benefit and sign up for direct deposit for quicker payment
- Report a claim, including submit a witness report
- Manage a claim
- Find a collision or glass repair facility
- Find a healthcare provider
Sign in to My ICBC on icbc.com. We hope you enjoy My ICBC!