Construction of Test System for Over height-Vehicles – Highway 1 and No. Three Road

Chilliwack – The province announced a detection system will be installed on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road in Chilliwack and will use sensors, radar, cameras and flashing beacons to warn overheight-vehicle drivers.

“Overheight collisions are entirely preventable,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “This new system will help ensure overheight commercial drivers get advanced warning before reaching the overpass. By combining proven detection tools with stronger enforcement methods, we are taking action to reduce the number of strikes and keep people and goods moving safely.”

Construction on the OHDS begins Monday, March 9, 2026, on Highway 1 westbound at No. 3 Road Interchange in Chilliwack. Once installed, the new system will use a combination of beam-break sensors, radar, cameras and flashing beacons to detect vehicles that exceed height limits and alert drivers, allowing them to divert before they reach the overpass.

The No. 3 Road location was chosen as the test site for the multi-technology approach because it has been the site of repeated collisions, which have caused costly repairs and major traffic delays. Since 2021, the overpass has been struck six times, resulting in extended closures.

“Preventing overpass strikes is a shared priority for industry and government,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association. “Commercial carriers move over 90% of the goods that keep British Columbia’s economy running, and when infrastructure is damaged, it creates safety risks and major disruptions for all road users. Combined with proper training and ongoing enforcement, this type of investment supports safer highways and a more reliable transportation network for the movement of goods.”