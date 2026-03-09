AbbyPD Weekend Recap: March 6 to 9 ATM Theft – Mill Lake Disturbance

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 288 calls for service. Overall, this week was fairly uneventful.

Friday Night:

Friday night passed without any significant incidents. Four individuals were located and arrested on outstanding warrants. Our Gang Crime Unit was busy conducting curfew compliance checks on known offenders.

Saturday:

During the day shift, officers conducted foot patrols throughout Mill Lake Park, engaging with park users. A prohibited driver and an impaired driver were located and taken off the road. Overall call volume during the day remained fairly light. On Saturday evening, additional officers were brought in on special duties to support the Abbotsford Canucks game and an event at Ag-Rec. No major incidents were reported overnight.

Sunday:

During the day, officers responded to a couple of break and enters, taking reports and gathering evidence. Two excessive speeders were stopped and had their vehicles impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Unit. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Overnight, our Gang Crime Unit conducted an impaired driving check stop in west Abbotsford, checking over 120 vehicles. One excessive speeder and one impaired driver were located and removed from the road. Officers also responded to an overnight business Break & Enter up in Auguston where an ATM was stolen.

Weekend Call Summary:

9 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

6 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

22 – Thefts

2 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

5 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 45 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 8 individuals were held in custody.