AbbyPD, Air 1 Involved in Arrest of Suspects – Theft of ATM in McKee Area

Abbotsford – On Sunday night March 8, AbbyPD officers responded to a reported break and enter at a business in the 36300 block of Auguston Parkway, where an ATM had been stolen. Upon police arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene. The business sustained damage as a result of the break in.

At 9:41 p.m., an alert citizen contacted police to report a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wells Gray Avenue and McKinley Drive. AbbyPD frontline officers, with assistance from Air 1 and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, attended the area and located the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen and linked to the earlier break and enter in Auguston.

One man has been arrested and remains in police custody. The stolen ATM has been recovered. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

