39 Year Old Mission Man Up On Drug Trafficking and Weapons Charges

Mission – A 39-year-old man from Mission was taken into custody recently after Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested him for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The Crime Reduction Unit proactively started the investigation to determine whether the man was complying with release conditions related to other charges. During the course of that investigation, officers obtained evidence which led them to believe that the man was actively involved in drug trafficking.

On the afternoon of February 24, 2026, officers pulled over a vehicle the man was travelling in, and arrested him without incident. A Search Warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act was executed the same day at the man’s residence in Mission. Among the things located were items believed to be consistent with drug trafficking, various imitation firearms, and multiple pieces of identification in other people’s names. The man remains in custody, charged with offences including possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon.