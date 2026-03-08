Expanding Mount Lehman Road Interchange to Five Lanes Starts March 9

Abbotsford – People travelling through the Fraser Valley will see faster and safer travel as construction to expand the Mount Lehman Road Interchange starts.

As part of the broader project to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is widening the Mount Lehman Road Interchange from three to five lanes, to more easily connect Abbotsford to the Fraser Highway and Abbotsford International Airport.

The upgrades will support growing communities, improve safety and reliability, and keep people and goods moving efficiently throughout the region.

“Expanding the Mount Lehman Road Interchange is about more than improving the road, it’s helping families in the Fraser Valley get home safer, spend less time in traffic and more time together,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “As we continue widening Highway 1, we’re not only making travel faster, we’re also creating good jobs for people right here in their own communities, strengthening our economy and keeping people and goods moving.”

Investing in a stronger corridor

The Mount Lehman Road Interchange project includes:

widening the existing structure from three lanes to five lanes, including a new southbound lane and a new northbound-to-westbound left-turn lane

adding a new multi-use path on the east side of the structure to improve pedestrian and active transportation options, and connecting this to a new multi-use path parallel to Highway 1

seismic upgrades to enhance safety and resilience

approximately 3.5 kilometres of widening on Highway 1

The improvements will help deliver more reliable travel times, reduce congestion and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users in the Mount Lehman area.

“As Abbotsford continues to grow, improvements to the Mount Lehman Interchange are critical to keeping people and goods moving safely and efficiently,” said Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford. “By reducing congestion and improving reliability along this key corridor, we support the efficient flow of goods and services that local businesses and the regional economy rely on, while also helping residents and families travel more easily to work, school and community activities. Investments like this help build a safer, more connected and economically resilient Abbotsford, today and into the future.”

Access maintained during construction

Starting as early as Monday, March 9, 2026, traffic on the Mount Lehman structure has been reduced from three lanes to two lanes, with one lane in each direction, to accommodate construction of the wider structure. The lane reduction is anticipated to remain in place until the end of 2026.

Since reduced lanes may cause delays, travellers are encouraged to plan and allow extra travel time through the area while construction is underway. Drivers are reminded to obey all signage and traffic-control personnel. Travellers can check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.

Pedestrian, cycling and transit access across the structure will be maintained throughout construction, with clearly marked routes in place. Surrounding businesses will remain open and accessible during construction, and the public is encouraged to continue supporting local businesses in the area.

The Mount Lehman Road Interchange improvements advance B.C.’s Look West economic and job creation strategy, and mark another milestone in the ongoing work to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. The project is helping to build a safer, stronger and more resilient transportation network for the future.

