DriveSmartBC – The “Me First” Driver

The “Me First!” driver is one whose default attitude is competition rather than cooperation. Their sense of entitlement leads to prioritizing personal convenience over safety. High risk driving behaviours are commonly chosen to accomplish their desire to get ahead and that increases the chance of a collision with the other drivers around them.



Me First drivers (MFD) have high ego reactivity. If they don’t get their way they see it as a personal insult or being part of a contest that they must win.



A lack of perspective means that they view their time as the most valuable and don’t consider the circumstances of those around them.



Being just a face inside a metal box removes them from the group and makes it easier to misbehave as there is little chance that they will be held accountable for their actions.

Common Me First Driving Behaviours:



Blocking a merge: MFDs will intentionally speed up to close the gap and prevent another vehicle from moving into their lane.



Lane Hogging: MFDs refuse to move out of the left lane even when they are not passing other vehicles. This impedes traffic and could cause a road rage incident if it involves another MFD.



Intersection Issues: Running red or yellow lights, failing to yield to pedestrians or not following lane designations.



Aggressive Movements: Tailgating to force others to speed up or move over, weaving through traffic to save seconds and failing to signal their intentions.



Disregard for Vulnerable Road Users: Forcing their way through the flow of pedestrians in a crosswalk or failing to give adequate space to cyclists.



The best way to protect yourself when you encounter a MFD is to remove yourself from the situation immediately. Increasing your following distance, letting them pass and not making eye contact that might be seen as a challenge are safe reactions.



Don’t provoke a MFD by honking the horn! This could goad them into doing something even more dangerous with you as the focus.



Being a predictable driver allows the MFD to anticipate your movements and choose a safe path around you.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/unsafe-driving-practices/me-first-driver

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca