Mission RCMP Wrap for February 23 – March 1 – Breaking OUT OF a Fast Food Restaurant

Mission (Mission RCMP) Mission RCMP Community Connection for February 23 – March 1, 2026

Here’s a snapshot of last week:

Calls for service last week: 342

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 32

Curfew checks: 40

Calls of interest:

First responders were called to Sylvester Road just north of Lougheed Highway at 3:30 pm on February 24, for the report of a single-vehicle collision. A white pickup truck had been travelling northbound on Sylvester Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a hydro pole, bringing down utility wires. The driver, who only sustained minor injuries, was helped from the vehicle by two witnesses. Police interviewed the driver and determined impairment was not a factor in the collision. Sylvester Road was closed for a portion of the afternoon, to allow time for BC Hydro crews to attend and fix the downed wires. Mission RCMP remind the public that downed utility wires can pose a serious safety risk. Anyone who is in a vehicle that is involved in a crash where utility wires are pulled down should remain in their vehicle and wait for instructions from first responders, unless there is a fire or life-threatening injury. For more tips on how to stay safe around downed wires, visit BC Hydro’s website (https://www.bchydro.com/…/motor-vehicle-accidents.html).

At 8:30 am on February 25, officers responded to the Kinsmen West Park playground at 7th Avenue and Hurd Street, for a report of someone smoking drugs. Officers located a 50-year-old man slumped over a picnic table. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and was found to have suspected crack cocaine, Fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as a considerable amount of cash, and items consistent with drug trafficking. The items were seized, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police were called to a grocery store on Lougheed Highway on March 4, after a man reportedly stole a bottle of wine. An officer located the man in the parking lot and arrested him for theft. The same man generated 9 other calls for service for Mission RCMP in the month of February, nearly all of which were the result of him being intoxicated in public, and led to him either being taken to the hospital or to jail for his own safety. When general duty officers identify someone who is struggling with addiction to such an extent, they regularly try to connect the person with Mission RCMP’s Mental Health Liaison officer, healthcare staff, or community outreach workers, who are in a better position to try to support the person on a longer-term basis.

Around 11 pm on February 28, something at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and 287th street caught the eye of an officer on patrol: a car stopped and waiting to turn left – but doing so while facing the wrong way in the oncoming lane of traffic. The officer pulled over the vehicle, and noted that the driver – a 72-year-old man – had a strong odour of liquor on his breath, and seemed to have difficulty remembering his personal information. The officer required him to provide a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device – and he did so, failing back-to-back tests. The driver received a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Twenty minutes later, a collision occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector. When officers arrived, they saw that a white Chevrolet Traverse had rear-ended a red Infiniti SUV. The driver of the Traverse was still in the driver’s seat, and she appeared to have difficulty figuring out how to turn off her vehicle. She had an odour of liquor on her breath and was noted to be unsteady on her feet. An officer issued a breath demand to her, but she allegedly refused to comply. She was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample, and taken to jail to sober up. Criminal charges are being recommended against the 57-year-old woman from Burnaby. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported by the occupants of the other vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the crash or recall seeing a white Chevrolet Traverse driving in that area just after 11 pm on February 28 is asked to call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 2026-2634.

At 11:30 pm on March 1, Mission RCMP received a report of two suspicious vehicles in Deroche. Officers spotted both vehicles driving together coming in to Mission, and pulled both of them over. The driver of one of the vehicles – a black Suzuki motorcycle – exhibited signs of being impaired by liquor. The 41-year-old man from the Cariboo area failed two Approved Screening Device tests. The other driver – a 64-year-old man from the Fraser Canyon, who was driving a white Toyota pickup – was also issued a breath demand due to symptoms he displayed, but he refused to comply with the demand. Both men were issued a 90-day driving prohibition and both of their vehicles were sent to the impound lot for 30 days.

On the lighter side:

A lot of people like fast food, but one individual whom police recently dealt with in Mission apparently likes it way more than the average foodie. Mission RCMP were called to a fast food restaurant along Lougheed Highway on the morning of March 1, after an employee got quite an unexpected surprise. Staff had just arrived to open up for the day, when they found that a man was already inside the restaurant, and had in fact been there all night whilw the establishment was closed. Police arrived and arrested the man (there’s actually a crime that deals with someone “breaking out”, as opposed to “breaking in”) and kept him in custody while staff checked whether there was any damage to the restaurant. There was no damage, and there was no indication that the man had tried to steal anything (although staff couldn’t be sure of exactly how many fries should have been left over from the day before!). The man admitted he hid inside the restaurant overnight, although he wouldn’t say why. Restaurant staff were not interested in pursuing criminal charges against the man, so police escorted him out, and the officer bid farewell to the French Fry Felon.-