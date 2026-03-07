Comic Legend Derek Edwards – Oxy Moron – Chilliwack March 15 (INTERVIEW – NOTE ADULT CONTENT)

Chilliwack – Every few millennia, a comic emerges, born from the cosmic soup of fate and time, jostled by the gales of change onto the unpredictable shores of comedic brilliance. This is a man who embodies pluck and wit, lighthearted yet encumbered, and a naivete that somehow remains endearing.

Reserved seating tickets for Derek Edwards – Oxy Moronare $67.50 (plus tax, facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply), and are available from the Chilliwack Cultural Centre box office. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more info, pics & comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com

March 15 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Box Office: 604-391-7469 Link is here

As Derek says: In the grand contest of life, he stands proudly as a bona fide “participant.”

Well … truth be told, there’s a lot more to it than that. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Certainly his peers think so, as evidenced by the fact that he’s a four-time nominee, and winner of Best Standup Comic – Canadian Comedy Awards, as well as a multiple Gemini nominee for Best Performance in a Comedy. As Rick Mercer says, “Everyone knows Derek is the funniest man in Canada.”

Clearly the critics agree: “5 STARS – the funniest man on earth” – Winnipeg Free Press; “4 STARS – the crowd howled” – Victoria Times Colonist; “still the funniest man in Canada” – Toronto Sun; “Edwards reigns as the King of Canadian comedy” – Charlottetown Guardian; “Derek Edwards is hysterical” – Calgary Sun; “Edwards takes stand-up to next stage” – Georgia Straight; “the epitome of timing & storytelling” – Halifax Chronicle Herald; “the comedian’s comedian” – London Free Press.

So come on out and join Derek for his latest show, Oxy Moron, as it makes its way across Canada. Expect a night of perceptive guesswork and charmingly misguided jabs from a cherished performer. Enjoy some hearty laughs, a sprinkling of wisdom, and the pleasure of mingling with fellow humans. It’s a triple win!

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with Derek Edwards.