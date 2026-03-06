WorkBC Centres Expanding Support to Military Families Relocating to B.C.

Victoria/Vancouver – Military spouses and adult children moving to British Columbia can now access WorkBC employment services sooner, helping them prepare for work as they settle into their new community.

“Military families serve our country, so we want to serve them better, too. We’re changing WorkBC eligibility so military spouses can plan ahead for meaningful work in their new community, find stability sooner and ease the financial strain of relocation,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Expanding eligibility to better support military families

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces families relocate to B.C. each year, often on tight timelines that make job transitions difficult.

WorkBC Centres will support military spouses and dependent children 19 and older before they officially establish B.C. residency. This change allows families to begin job searching, career planning and training as soon as they find out they are moving.

Previously, military spouses relocating from another province had to establish B.C. residency before accessing WorkBC services, a process that could create months-long employment gaps and delays during already complex moves.

Eligible individuals can now access services by providing documentation, such as a Canadian Armed Forces posting message confirming relocation to British Columbia.

“As a former military spouse and now the spouse of a veteran, I know firsthand how challenging it is to rebuild your career with every posting,” said Sophia Song, a realtor and spouse of a veteran, who lives on the Westshore near Victoria. “Being able to access WorkBC services before establishing residency will make a real difference for Canadian Armed Forces families moving to British Columbia. It gives spouses and adult children a head start on finding meaningful work and helps ease the financial and emotional strain that comes with every relocation.”

This change supports the federal Seamless Canada initiative, led by the Department of National Defence and the CAF, which helps military families navigate relocations. Working with provinces, territories and partners, the initiative aims to improve access to services such as employment, health care and child care before and during a move.

WorkBC Employment Services are funded by the Government of Canada through Employment Insurance contributions made by workers and employers, under the Canada British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

Helping spouses and adult children prepare for work in B.C.

* Military spouses and adult dependent children relocating with a CAF member can now access WorkBC services before residency is established.

* Individuals must intend to live in B.C. as part of the CAF transfer and provide documentation confirming the move.

* WorkBC Centres can provide job search help, career planning, training referrals and employment supports right away.

* Early access reduces delays and helps families prepare for work as they transition into life in B.C.

This expanded eligibility ensures military families receive timely, consistent employment support as they prepare to live and work in British Columbia.