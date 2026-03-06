Three Board Members at Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Resign Amidst Public “Misunderstanding”

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven announces that Ayelet Cohen, Chris Kamachi, and Rebeka Breder have resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately.



In their media release: The Safe Haven Board would like the community to know the following to clarify online rumours that have been damaging to the organization and distracting from the important work being done to help cats in Chilliwack.



Under the Societies Act and the Safe Haven’s bylaws, the Board is permitted to appoint directors to fill vacancies and strengthen governance capacity, up to 9 members. Over the past decade, the organization has faced ongoing challenges in attracting, obtaining, and electing skilled and experienced board members willing to serve in a volunteer governance capacity. Director appointments have been one of the mechanisms used to ensure operational stability and appropriate oversight.



Due to misunderstandings surrounding the recent appointments of three board members, it was mutually agreed that stepping down is in the best interest of the Society to allow the organization to move forward with clarity and unity.

