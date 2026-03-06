Firearms Charges – Mission RCMP, North Van RCMP, VPD

Skip to content

Fraser Valley/North Vancouver/Vancouver – A joint investigation between Mission RCMP, North Vancouver RCMP, and the Vancouver Police Department has led to multiple charges against two people.

Oliver King, 49-years-old, of North Vancouver, has been charged with 18 firearms-related offences.  Elina Sarfallah, 43, of Vancouver, has been charged with 16 firearms-related offences.  Both were released by the court on Release Orders, with various conditions.  Due to a publication ban in place, no further details can be released.

Mission RCMP would like to thank the North Vancouver RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department for their assistance with this lengthy investigation.

