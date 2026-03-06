Skip to content

AbbyPD – Large Police Response – Immel Street / Saddle Street

Abbotsford – Earlier in the morning of March 6 , AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to a report of suspicious individuals in the area of Immel Street and Saddle Street after a resident noticed four people who did not appear to be connected to the neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer stopped a 33‑year‑old man known to police for property‑related offences. The man became non‑compliant with police direction, and during the interaction, the officer observed what appeared to be a firearm in the man’s possession. Additional officers were immediately requested, and a high‑risk (gun‑point) arrest was conducted.

The man was taken into custody safely and remains in police custody.

A search following his arrest confirmed the firearm was a pellet gun. Three additional knives were also located on him.

Criminal charges are pending.

