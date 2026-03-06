Abbotsford Athletes Honoured at Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards

Vancouver — Sport BC celebrated the 58th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards on Thursday, March 5. The event was hosted by CBC’s Scott Russell, recognizing the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their 2025 sport season.

Two Abbotsford athletes were recognized at the 58th Annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards, celebrating the province’s top amateur sport performances from the 2025 season.

Adrianna Buitelaar, a track and field athlete from Mennonite Educational Institute, was named High School Female Athlete of the Year, while Elijah Black of W.J. Mouat Secondary School earned High School Male Athlete of the Year honours for football. ￼

The awards bring together athletes, coaches, and sport leaders from across B.C. to recognize outstanding achievements in amateur sport.

