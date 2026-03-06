Skip to content

2026 Village Classic Car Show – Downtown Chilliwack – Sunday, June 28

2026 Village Classic Car Show – Downtown Chilliwack – Sunday, June 28

Chilliwack – The summer day when the old cars take over the streets of Chilliwack and thousands flock to see them, listen to music and grab a bite to eat.

The 2026 Village Classic Car Show takes place in Downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, June 28th, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Registration for vehicles at the courthouse event day at 7:00 am. Fee $20.00

Brought to you by: Fortins & Stones Speed Shop

Featuring: Over 500 vehicles throughout our Downtown streets. Pubs, Cafe’s, Restaurants and shops open to serve you. Food trucks at Central Park and Live Entertainment on 2 Stages Courtesy of Chilliwack Ford!

For more info: info@downtownchilliwack.com

Facebook page is here.

