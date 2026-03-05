Former Canucks Sherwood and Woo Highlighted in San Jose

San Jose/Abbotsford/Vancouver (San Jose Sharks/San Jose Barracuda) – First:

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the club has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract worth $28.75 million ($5.75 AAV).

“We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building,” said Grier. “The ingredients he brings to our line-up on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come.”

Sherwood, 30, was acquired by San Jose on Jan. 19, 2026 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospect Cole Clayton and 2026 and 2027 second round draft selections. In five games with the Sharks this season, Sherwood has two points (one goal, one assist), including the game-winning goal on Mar. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens. Since his debut with the team on Feb. 4 vs. the Colorado Avalanche, he leads the team in hits with 28, and registered a team-best (tied) nine hits on Mar. 1 vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

Prior to coming to San Jose, Sherwood scored 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games for the Canucks. He led the team in goals, was third in points this year, and ranked second in the NHL in hits (210) at the time of his trade. Sherwood recorded two hat tricks thus far in 2025-26: Oct. 30, 2025 at St. Louis and Dec. 19, 2025 at the New York Islanders.

Second:

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jett Woo from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson.

Woo, 25, has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 26 games this season for the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League. He ranks fifth among team defensemen in points, and is second in penalty minutes (78).

Over the course of his professional career with the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, he has recorded 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) in 293 AHL games. He helped Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup last season, appearing in 22 postseason games and scoring six points (one goal, five assists), along with a plus-8 rating.

In juniors, he played across four seasons for the Moose Jaw Warriors and Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he collected 160 points (33 goals, 127 assists) in 242 career games. He was named to the WHL (Eastern Division) Second All-Star Team in the 2018-19 season after posting a WHL career best 12 goals, 54 assists and 66 points.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft (second round, 37th overall).

Thompson, 23, appeared in 42 games for the San Jose Barracuda this year, recording 12 points (three goals, nine assists). Over the course of his professional career, he has appeared in 203 AHL games, recording 91 points (20 goals, 71 assists), and 34 NHL games, scoring 10 points (four goals, six assists) with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sharks.