City of Mission Recognized for Reducing Permit Processing Time by over 38% in 2025 

Mission – A recent award presented to the City of Misson from NAIOP (Commercial Real Estate Development Association) recognizes the positive impact of the City’s process improvements and streamlining work that resulted in overall permit processing time decrease by over 38% in 2025.

The 2025 NAIOP Cost of Business Survey highlights the efforts municipalities have made to enhance the development process, including acknowledging those that have demonstrated the most significant improvements in development costs and approval timelines.

The City of Mission was awarded recognition in the category of Most Improved: Approval Timing. This award recognizes a municipality that has achieved the most significant improvement in development approval timelines relative to peers when compared to previous survey results.

Here’s what NAIOP said about the City of Mission in their survey:

The City of Mission recorded the largest improvement in entitlement timelines in the 2025 Cost of Business Survey. From 2023 to 2025, the City reduced its overall permit processing time by just over 38 percent, outperforming all other municipalities. This improvement highlights the City’s focused efforts to streamline approvals and enhance certainty for businesses and developers.

Read the full survey to see a Q&A with Mayor Horn to learn more about how the City was able to drive this change.

Read the survey

Mayor Paul Horn – “This award from NAIOP is a testament to Council’s priority to get shovels into the ground, addressing issues such as economic development and housing affordability. Wherever possible, we have tried to find ways to expedite the process and provide more clarity and security for applicants. A great deal of work has been done, including the creation of a Fast Track program, an early Neighbourhood Engagement Process and Builders’ Forums. In addition, we have made many revisions to our policy, procedures, bylaws, OCPs and neighbourhood plans. We have been strongly supported by a number of community advisory committees, including our Development Liaison Committee, Economic Development Advisory Committee and Sustainable Housing Committee as we have undertaken this work.”