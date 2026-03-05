City of Mission – CutBlock Party at Mission Municipal Forest – Saturday March 21

Mission – Join City of Mission on Saturday, March 21, from 10AM to 2PM for their CutBlock Party and experience the Mission Municipal Forest firsthand. Help reforest a recently logged cutblock by planting trees for the future and learn how our sustainable forestry operations support the community.

Enjoy guided easy hikes, try your hand at axe throwing, climb into a massive rock truck, and explore the history and future of the forest.

Each attendee will receive a free hotdog. Please note that some light walking is required (not strenuous), and the kindly ask that you leave dogs at home.



Find out more: https://ow.ly/zmnM50YomoM