BC Teachers' Federation Ratifies Agreement

BC Teachers' Federation Ratifies Agreement

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Members of the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) have voted to ratify their collective agreement.

The agreement is based on the 2025 Balanced Measures Mandate and includes some additional funding to recognize commitments that provide supports to classrooms, such as an increase in counsellors, learning assistance teachers, and special education resource teachers, as well as other measures that address teacher workloads.

Reid Clark – Chilliwack Teachers Association: Happy that BC Teachers ratified this new agreement. Nothing is ever ideal, but I never thought we’d be able to make improvements in the areas we did, particularly in this round! The tireless effort of this team to get the deal they got cannot be understated.

The BCTF represents more than 52,000 teachers who deliver education to students in B.C.’s public schools. The province’s 60 boards of education will vote on the agreement on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Negotiations under the 2025 Balanced Measures Mandate support government’s key priorities to protect and strengthen critical services in B.C.’s public sector, to maintain labour stability in a complex round of bargaining and to support the Province’s efforts to find operational efficiencies that preserve front-line services.

Currently, there are almost 213,000 people covered by ratified or tentative agreements.

* To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining

