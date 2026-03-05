Skip to content

AbbyPD Update on 2025 Stolen Mercedes Leading to Weapons Charges

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Update on 2025 Stolen Mercedes Leading to Weapons Charges

Abbotsford – In May 2025, a 2015 Mercedes C300 was stolen in Surrey.

On July 10th, the stolen vehicle was seen fueling up at the Chevron on McCallum Road in Abbotsford. Officers attempted to box in the vehicle to arrest the driver, but the suspect rammed two police vehicles and fled at dangerous speeds.

From there, CRU Crime Prevention Unit launched a detailed and lengthy investigation, working quietly in the background to identify the suspect and gather the evidence needed to hold him accountable.

On August 14th, 29 year old Devin Wilkinson was located and arrested in Abbotsford.

During the arrest, Wilkinson once again attempted to flee on foot and was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

He was recently convicted of Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Dangerous Driving and is now serving his sentence.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts

Former Canucks Sherwood and Woo Highlighted in San Jose

San Jose/Abbotsford/Vancouver (San Jose Sharks/San Jose Barracuda) – First: San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the club has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract worth $28.75