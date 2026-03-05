AbbyPD Update on 2025 Stolen Mercedes Leading to Weapons Charges

Abbotsford – In May 2025, a 2015 Mercedes C300 was stolen in Surrey.

On July 10th, the stolen vehicle was seen fueling up at the Chevron on McCallum Road in Abbotsford. Officers attempted to box in the vehicle to arrest the driver, but the suspect rammed two police vehicles and fled at dangerous speeds.

From there, CRU Crime Prevention Unit launched a detailed and lengthy investigation, working quietly in the background to identify the suspect and gather the evidence needed to hold him accountable.

On August 14th, 29 year old Devin Wilkinson was located and arrested in Abbotsford.

During the arrest, Wilkinson once again attempted to flee on foot and was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

He was recently convicted of Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Dangerous Driving and is now serving his sentence.