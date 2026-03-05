Skip to content

2026 Abbotsford Agrifair Theme: Welcome Neigh-bours!

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Agrifair) – Announcing the 2026 Theme: Welcome Neigh-bours!

It couldn’t be more fitting. As we celebrate the Year of the Horse, we honour strength, spirit, tradition, and the community that has been at the heart of Agrifair for over a century.

From the barns to the midway, from the grandstand to the local vendors, Agrifair is built on neighbours coming together. In 2026, we’re celebrating the connections, the horsepower, and the shared traditions that make our fair so special.

We can’t wait to Welcome you.

The 117th edition of Agrifair happens July 31 – August 2, 2026.

The Best Little Country Fair

