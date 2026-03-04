Chilliwack Cultural Centre Addresses Ticket Scammers

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Cultural Centre) – A quick but IMPORTANT note to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre community.

Please ONLY purchase tickets to Chilliwack Cultural Centre)events directly through the website (https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca) or in person at our front box office.

Chilliwack Cultural Centre have recently had reports of fraudulent, often U.S.-based scam sites templating their website to look legitimate.

Do NOT click on unknown links or third-party webpages offering tickets.

If a site looks unfamiliar, asks for USD pricing, or you’re unsure in any way — please pause and contact our Box Office directly before purchasing.