Amendments to the Residential Tenancy Act – Dealing with Weapons Issues, Restriction to Access Housing, Wellness Checks

Victoria – The Province is making amendments to the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA).

Proposed amendments to the Residential Tenancy Act

The proposed amendments will provide new tools in supportive housing to:

take new action to keep weapons out of supportive housing

provide operators a continuum of options to temporarily restrict the access of tenants to a supportive housing site to de-escalate critical health and safety risks to other residents and staff. In extreme circumstances, operators may restrict access to tenants to a supportive housing building if they are awaiting an expedited Residential Tenancy Branch eviction hearing for posing a threat to fellow residents, staff or guests

clarify when and where the Residential Tenancy Act applies

Protecting workers in supportive housing, and other forms of housing, continues to be agovernment priority. Amendments will also be made to protect all workers and guests across all forms of rental housing.

In 2024, the Residential Tenancy Regulation was amended to define supportive housing under the Residential Tenancy Act, and it exempted supportive housing from sections of the act to enable guest management and wellness checks.

For more information about Belonging in B.C. homelessness plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/affordable-and-social-housing/homelessness

For more information on the Residential Tenancy Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/02078_01