Mission SAR Rescue Two Stranded Hikers at Cascade Falls

Mission – On Sunday night (March 1) – Mission Search and Rescue responded to a call for two young individuals at Cascade Falls. The subjects were stuck on a rocky ledge without a safe path to exit and made the correct decision to call 911.

Mission SAR was quickly deployed to make use of the remaining daylight and decide which point of access would be both safe and effective. A member was able to access the subjects to treat for hypothermia while the team set up and deployed a high-angle rope rescue. The subjects were secured and hauled to a safe location before being escorted back to their family.

Thanks to BCEHS, Mission RCMP, and North Fraser Fire Department for their assistance.


