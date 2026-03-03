Mission RCMP Searching for 68 Year Old Henry “Gerry” Daoust

Mission – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Henry Daoust, who was reported missing on Monday March 2, 2026.

Henry was last seen in the area of the Mission Hospital on the afternoon of March 2. He also goes by “Gerry”.

Description of Henry:

• Caucasian male

• 68 years old

• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

• Slender build

• Grey hair

• Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

• Black jacket

• Blue jeans

• Black baseball cap that says “SWAT”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry Daoust is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161. File 26-2707.