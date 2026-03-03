Skip to content

February 26 Inmate Assault at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On February 26, 2026, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.

