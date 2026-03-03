February 26 Inmate Assault at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On February 26, 2026, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.
Fraser Valley Regional Library Issues 72-hour Lockout Notice to CUPE Members Who Provide Library Services
Abbotsford/Fraser Valley (with files from CUPE 1698) – In a CUPE media release n March 3: The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has issued 72-hour